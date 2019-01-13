ONALASKA — Virginia E. Breeden, 56, of Onalaska died at her home Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born Dec. 27, 1962, in Stevens Point, Wis., to Albert and Charlene (Sawlsville) Lukasavage. She graduated from Stevens Point Area Senior High. Virginia was a teachers assistant at Northern Hills Elementary School in Onalaska, working with special needs children for many years. She then worked for a short time as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.
She enjoyed spending her time outdoors, camping, sitting by the water and hiking-looking for agates and stones. She was a true explorer. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, drawing and designing jewelry.
Virginia is survived by her mother, Carlene of Stevens Point; her significant other, Steve Mayer of La Crosse; two sons, Michael Breeden and Tristin Breeden; a granddaughter, Emberlyn and her mother, Amanda, all of La Crosse; brothers, Larry (David) Lukasavage of Milwaukee, David (John) Lukasavage of London, England, Mitchell (Rosie) Lukasavage of Katy, Texas, and their children, Ryan and Jacob of Minnesota; a sister, Sarah Lukasavage of Stevens Point. She was preceeded in death by her father.
A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at the Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service. Online Condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com.
