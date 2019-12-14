Vivian Lee
0 comments

Vivian Lee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GERMANTOWN, Wis./WESTBY — Vivian L. Lee, 99, of Germantown and formerly Westby, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Vivian was born May 2, 1920, near Westby to Palmer and Alma (Frydenberg) Nustad. Vivian married Earl Lee Feb. 22, 1947, and they raised three wonderful children, (Arden) James, Brian and Brenda. She was blessed with four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. During World War II, she enlisted in the Navy (WAVES) and was stationed in Washington D.C.

Volunteering kept her active in her children’s lives, as a Cub Scout Den mother, a Sunday School and Bible School Teacher. She served as secretary for the Sons of Norway, KAYRA Madison, Norseland Nursing Home, ALCW, and their Southern Wisconsin District. She was a member of the American Legion, the Norseland Nursing Home Auxiliary, Senior Citizens, and Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church’s Dorcas Circle. Vivian was also a volunteer librarian.

Funeral services for Vivian will be at noon Monday, Dec. 16, at the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church in Westby. Pastor Dan Wollman will officiate and burial with full military honors to follow the service at Country Coon Prairie Cemetery. Friends may call on the family during a visitation prior to the service from 11 am to noon.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials should be directed to the charity of the donor’s choice.

On-line condolences may be offered at www.vossfh.com.

The Vosseteig Funeral Home, 708 S. Main St., in Westby is serving the family.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News