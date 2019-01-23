TOMAH — Wayne A. Birkeness, 90, of Tomah died Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Mayo Healthcare in Sparta.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at St Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor William King will officiate. Burial with military honors by the Grassman-Larson-Sowle-Senz American Legion Post #201 will be at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, town of Tomah.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The family request’s memorials be given to the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran School; the Tomah Hospice Touch; or a charity of donor’s choice in Wayne’s Memory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.