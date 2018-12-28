CALEDONIA, Minn. — Wayne Jacobs, 93, of Caledonia passed away at Tweeten Lutheran Healthcare Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Spring Grove, Minn. Pastor Elizabeth Hermeier will officiate. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Roble Funeral Home in Spring Grove and one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.