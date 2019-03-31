CALEDONIA, Minn. — Wayne John Buege, 85, of Caledonia passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, March 28, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Holy Family Hall, where a prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will also be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. before the service Tuesday at the church. A full obituary will follow. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia is assisting the family and online condolences may be given at mccormickfuneralhome.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Wayne John Buege
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.