ROCKLAND — William “Bill” D. Olson, 80, of Rockland passed away in his home Wednesday, June 19, 2019, with his beloved dog, Willie, at his side. He was born Dec. 2, 1938. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 29 at Bells Coulee Lutheran Church, Bangor. Pastor Ron Christianson will officiate, followed by a military honor guard. Burial will follow in the Burns Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 am. at the church. To honor Bill, please wear your camouflage. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. To find the complete obituary visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.
