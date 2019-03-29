William "Bud" Furlong 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save William “Bud” Furlong, 100, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. He is survived by Jeanne Ciganek, Mary Lou Erickson and Dennis Furlong. Burial was at Preston Veterans Cemetery. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags William "bud" Furlong William Furlong Mary Lou Erickson Jeanne Ciganek Dennis Furlong Burial Cemetery Pass Away Celebrate the life of: William "Bud" Furlong Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching View (0) comments (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. Subscribe today Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. promotion Click here to subscribe to the La Crosse Tribune online and in print promotion Click here to see houses for sale in the La Crosse area Print Ads Restaurant Friday Fish Special Mar 27, 2019 Service Hydrant Flusing Mar 24, 2019 Construction Spadea Inside Front Mar 24, 2019 Finance Money Smart Week Mar 24, 2019 Furniture Clearance Ad Mar 27, 2019 Medical Ona/La Crescent Full Page Mar 24, 2019 Service Easter ad LT & WDN 4/21/19 Mar 24, 2019 Service Selena Tribute Mar 27, 2019 Service ILM 3/28 LT 2x2 Color Mar 28, 2019 Health TOMAH MEMORIAL HOSPITAL - Ad from 2019-03-29 6 hrs ago Tomah Memorial Hospital 321 Butts Ave, Tomah, WI 54660 608-372-2181 Website
