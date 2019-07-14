{{featured_button_text}}
Zona G. Butterfield

Zona G. Butterfield, 79, of La Crosse passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Dickinson Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 809 Gillette St., La Crosse. For a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Zona G. Butterfield
