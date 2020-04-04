Pro basketball: Inside Sam Dekker’s Argo-like exodus from Russia to Sheboygan

Having spent 14 days in self-quarantine after he and his Russian teammates on Lokomotiv Kuban had faced an Estonian team with several players who’d tested positive for COVID-19, Dekker had taken two coronavirus tests – both of which were negative. With the remainder of the basketball season canceled, he could finally head home to the U.S. – something his parents and his wife, Olivia Harlan-Dekker, had been pleading for him to do earlier, not realizing he couldn’t because of the quarantine.

“So my last day of quarantine was – thankfully — the last day before I left,” Dekker recounted during an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” last week. “Everyone was like, ‘Why didn’t you leave?’ People were mad at me that I wasn’t gone yet. But I couldn’t. I had to get tested twice for coronavirus — thankfully both were negative tests — and once that quarantine was lifted, then we could think about leaving.”

Then, on the morning of March 26, a Lokomotiv front-office staffer called to warn Dekker that the country was canceling all international flights later in the day. Dekker called his wife and his mother — “It was 3:21 in the morning here when my phone rang,” Carol said — and got on the final flight out of Russia, bound for Istanbul, Turkey. But first, he had to explain to airport security that he was indeed clear of the virus and allowed to travel.