Plenty of recent college graduates enjoy spending a bit of time exploring Europe, but former Winona Senior High basketball star Eden Nibbelink is about to enter year two of getting paid to do it.

Nibbelink, who played at a pair of Division I colleges over her five-year career, will spend this winter playing in the top women’s league in Luxembourg after making her European professional debut in the second league in Germany last season.

Part of the reason the former Winhawk left the team she played for last year is to try to test her skills against tougher competition. Another part is that she wants to try something new, because while she hopes to be playing for a while, Nibbelink is making sure to get the most of the experience while she can.

“I was kind of hoping to explore another part of Europe, because who knows how long I’ll be playing for,” Nibbelink said. “Ultimately we decided this team was the best fit for me.”

Last winter was a strong rookie campaign for Nibbelink, who was one of the top players in the second tier of the Bundesliga, averaging 18.1 points and 10 rebounds per game across the course of the 22-game season, ranking first with 399 total points scored and second with 220 rebounds.

That performance helped Nibbelink stand out, earning her second-team all-league accolades from Eurobasket.com, but the Winona native knew that with just two Americans allowed on each roster, that level of production was the expectation.

“You have to produce. You can’t just come and put up even 10 points per game, that’s not good enough, It’s not always offense, but a lot of times they’re looking at you to be the scorer,” Nibbelink said.

Nibbelink’s performance helped her team ASC Mainz avoid relegation, qualifying for the playoffs by finishing 13-9 in fifth place in the 12-team South division.

Mainz was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, splitting a pair of games against Rotenburg, but failing to advance because of a lower point differential in the two matchups.

Following that strong season, the team showed interest in Nibbelink returning and she enjoyed her experience enough to be interested in returning. However, the opportunity to continue to explore was too much to pass up.

Next season, Nibbelink will be playing for Musel Pikes in Stadtbredimus, Luxembourg in the country’s top league.

Luxembourg is one of the smallest countries in Europe, roughly two-thirds the size of Rhode Island nestled between Belgium, France and Germany.

Despite the size, the location was key in Nibbelink’s decision, as she will be able to easily travel to all three neighboring countries during her off days. She will also be able to broaden her language horizons, with French being the official language of the country, and German, Luxembourgish and English all commonly spoken as well.

Before departing for Europe in mid-August, Nibbelink has been sharpening her skills on courts around Winona, continuing to evolve her game to best suit the European style of play. While many American teams emphasize perfectly executing set plays, most European clubs prefer a more free-flowing approach that better suits her skillset, she believes.

“I thought I played better overseas with that setup of basketball, because I think I do a lot better when things are flowing and you can read off of other people rather than knowing the exact spot you have to stand, and you have to set this exact screen here,” Nibbelink said.

The other big difference she noticed is that as a foreign player will rarely get officiated the same way that a native player will.

“They don’t really give you anything, you’re going to get hacked, talked to, ripped around and you just have to deal with it because there’s no one there to help you but yourself,” she said.

Nibbelink has not just been focusing on improving her own game while she has been back in Winona for the summer, though.

Last summer, Nibbelink started coaching up a handful of middle school and high school girls in the Winona area and this summer she has expanded to girls from all around the Coulee region.

Rather than just having the players do a handful of drills she found online, Nibbelink shows them the pregame warmups and techniques she has found that work for her throughout her career.

That goes beyond just dribbling and shooting, as Nibbelink gets honest with the girls about how to increase their mental skills, using her own temper issues from early in her career as an example.

Though she enjoys teaching the next generation of players, she admits that sometimes she forgets that she is not still a youngster herself.

“You can tell that they really care about the game and they really respect what I’m saying. Sometimes I think ‘I’m only 24.’ I don’t feel like a professional, I don’t feel like a coach, but then I think ‘actually, I am,’” Nibbelink said.

Nibbelink’s revelations about her own skills and how much she knows will come in handy when she gets back on the court this winter for year two.

“I definitely feel a lot more confident. I was really nervous about going (to Europe),” Nibbelink said. “I’m really happy with how it all went, which makes me less scared about next year.”