The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters are co-sponsoring the program Damsels and Dragons of Wisconsin and Minnesota by naturalist and wildlife photographer Dan Jackson of Chaseburg, Wisconsin. The free program — donations are welcome — will be held Wednesday, June 21, at the Winona History Center, 160 Johnson St., Winona. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the program will begin at 6 p.m. followed by a question and answer session.

Dan’s presentation is designed to be a fun and informative introduction to the insect Order Odonata, which includes dragonflies and damselflies. The program includes a discussion on their biology and life history as well as pointers on identification. Dan is a naturalist and a past president and current treasurer of the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society and a past president and past treasurer of the Coulee Region Audubon Society.

For more information, visit the Friends webpage at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or call the Refuge at 507-454-7351.