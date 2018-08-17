A program will be held in Stoddard Wednesday, Aug. 22, to discuss how laws passed by the Wisconsin legislature over the past several years have decreased local governments’ right to govern themselves.
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign executive director Matt Rothchild, plus Vernon County chair Dennis Brault and La Crosse County chair Tara Johnson, will speak at the event to be held at the Stoddard American Legion Post 315, 414 Broadway St., Stoddard. Officials and residents of Stoddard and nearby municipalities are encouraged to attend and discuss how the legislation has affected them and how to regain control over issues including schools, environment and property rights.
The program, which will begin at 7 p.m., is free and open to the public. It is the fourth bi-partisan discussion on the local control issue being sponsored by the Vernon County Democratic Party this summer.
