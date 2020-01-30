Project on South Ave. to begin spring 2022, includes 3 roundabouts

The highly-awaited project on South Avenue is anticipated to begin in spring 2022 it was announced Thursday night, along with new specifics on how the road will look when finished.

The project includes redoing the roughly mile-long stretch of Highway 14 between Green Bay Street and Ward Avenue, in hopes to improve the safety of the high-traffic area, a vessel many use to get to Downtown La Crosse and Gundersen Hospital.

At a public involvement meeting Thursday night at Central High School, both the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and Oneida Engineering Solutions (OES), presented new details about the project.

Three, two-lane roundabouts are included in the plans, at West, Ward and 16th streets. A representative for OES said these were included because of the high-incident intersections that were deemed unsafe, especially when making a left-turn.

Members of the public spoke about their concerns for new two-lane roundabouts, many of them worried about navigating them with large vehicles or not knowing how to properly use them.

Information and education on using the roundabouts will be given to the public beforehand, according to the DOT, who said they did a similar process when the Cass Street roundabout was built in 2017.