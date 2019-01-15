Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ 2019 State of the State Address will air live 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 on Wisconsin Public Television and Wisconsin Public Radio and will stream live online at wpt.org and wpr.org.
In the address, Gov. Evers will highlight priorities for 2019 before a joint session of the Wisconsin State Legislature in the State Capitol building. Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos, R-Burlington, will provide this year’s Republican response following the address.
WPT Here & Now anchor Frederica Freyberg and WPR State Capitol bureau chief Shawn Johnson will co-anchor the coverage.
WPR and WPT are services of the Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.