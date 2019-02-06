Public markets are successful when they serve as a community meeting place, a destination for both neighbors and visitors, a pair of consultants told a packed conference room Wednesday in La Crosse.
Public market experts Aaron Zaretsky and Mark Ernst, hired by La Crosse’s Redevelopment Authority to determine whether the city can support such a concept, went over the goals and mission of public markets as they provided an update on where they are in the study.
“I think one of the things about La Crosse is that it can do an even better job connecting people to the rivers, to the recreational opportunities,” said Zaretksy. “When we’re looking at potential sites, that’s one of the things we’re looking at is how can the market really highlight the wonderful characteristics the geography of La Crosse presents.”
About a month after releasing the first phase of the study, which determined La Crosse was the perfect place for a public market, the consultants are in town this week to narrow down possible sites and figure out which one would be the best location.
“At that point, we’ll go into a business plan where we’ll identify costs, potential tenant mix, potential design program for the site — what we’ll need architecturally, what we’ll need around the building — a marketing plan and really a roadmap to what we need getting the concept realized,” Zaretsky said.
The group talked about goals, such as providing a place for entrepreneurs to start up small businesses for a relatively low-cost and also to provide some educational opportunities for people with a great idea, but without experience building a business plan.
Ann Hlavacka, director of University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Small Business Development Center, said the site should be a destination, both for local entrepreneurs and visitors.
“There seems to be a need to have a retail spot, particularly for food and other areas that there might not be spaces for right now. We have people producing things, but they may not always have the best year-round outlets for that,” she said.
The market should also be a place for people to go and socialize, said Ernst, serving as a place to go and meet friends for lunch and do some shopping as well as being a tourist destination.
The owner-operated small businesses are part of the draw. “You get to know the people behind the counter,” Ernst said.
Zaretsky also stressed that jobs created in the public market are relatively well-paying, because stall operators are expected to have greater knowledge of where the products come from.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.