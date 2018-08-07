Wisconsin Public Radio is changing its Ideas Network lineup starting Saturday, Aug. 11.
On Saturdays, the repeat of Garden Talk will move to 6 a.m. Hosted by WPR’s Larry Meiller, Garden Talk is swapping time slots with The People’s Pharmacy, which will now be heard at 7 a.m.
It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders from National Public Radio will move into the noon time slot. The hour-long program covers news and pop culture. The program replaces the repeat of WPR’s On Your Money, which ended production on July 31. Listeners will also have a second chance to hear It’s Been A Minute Sunday mornings at 6 a.m., where it replaces On the Media.
Another new show from NPR, Hidden Brain, replaces the repeat of The People’s Pharmacy at 2 p.m. Hidden Brain discusses the unconscious patterns that drive human behavior with NPR’s award-winning social science correspondent Shankar Vedantam.
WPR’s own award-winning To the Best of Our Knowledge will replace Travel with Rick Steves at 3 p.m.
Live comedy, pop culture conversations and music from Portland, Oregon’s Live Wire will replace the CBC’s Podcast Playlist at 4 p.m. Live Wire is hosted by Luke Burbank, who has appeared on Wait, Wait … Don’t Tell Me!
“Live Wire is a show we’ve been eager to carry in Wisconsin for a few years now and Sam Sanders and Shankar Vedantam are two rising NPR stars in the world of podcasts. Listeners may recognize their work from regular appearances on Morning Edition and All Things Considered,” said Sheryl Gasser, director of The Ideas Network. “We’re always seeking to have the right mix of news, conversation, information, fun and depth throughout the schedule – I hope listeners will tune in on August 11 and tell us what they think.”
Locally, the programs can be heard on WHLA-FM (90.3), La Crosse; WHWC-FM (88.3), Eau Claire, WHAA-FM (89.1), Adams; and WHHI-FM (91.3), Highland.
