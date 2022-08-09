Pure Water Days begin Wednesday. Here's a full list of events

Wednesday, Aug. 10

THE SWAMPERS "CURVIN' THRU IRVINE"

Where: Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.

When: Lunch option at noon, show at 1 p.m.

The musical lumberjacks known as The Swampers invite you to explore our beloved park’s variety of attractions with original songs, stories and projected photographs. A unique blend of Swampgrass harmony to lead folks of all ages on a winding walk through Irvine Park.

Tickets: Wednesday Lunch and Show, $25/person; Matinee Show, $13/adults, $12/ seniors.

For more information, call (715) 726-9000.

THE MUSIC MAN

Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds

When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.

Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.

Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.

Thursday, Aug. 11

LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE

LODGE

Leinie Lodge-Open 10am-8pm Tours/Sampling/Pilot

Pop Up .Book your tour online, leinie.com/tours .Tours

run 11am-6:30pm

124 E. Elm Street . 1-888-534-6437 . www.leinie.com

IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO

10am-6pm . Welcome Center 11am-6pm . Irvine Park .

Bridgewater Ave . FREE

For more information: (715) 723-0051

BFW OUTDOOR POOL

12pm- 6pm . BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Ave

$3/person .More information: (715) 723-0051

HISTORIC SUNNY VALLEY SCHOOL HOUSE

12:30-2:30pm . FREE . Guided Tours 12:30pm & 1:30pm

For more information: (715) 720-9206

COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS

2pm . 505 W. Grand Ave . $10/adult, $1/child (12 and

under) For more information: (715) 723-7181

