Pure Water Days begin Wednesday. Here's a full list of events

Wednesday, Aug. 10
THE SWAMPERS "CURVIN' THRU IRVINE"
Where: Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
When: Lunch option at noon, show at 1 p.m.
The musical lumberjacks known as The Swampers invite you to explore our beloved park’s variety of attractions with original songs, stories and projected photographs. A unique blend of Swampgrass harmony to lead folks of all ages on a winding walk through Irvine Park.
Tickets: Wednesday Lunch and Show, $25/person; Matinee Show, $13/adults, $12/ seniors.
For more information, call (715) 726-9000.
THE MUSIC MAN
Where: Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds
When: Gates open at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
Bring your lawn chair. Presented by Eau Claire Children’s Theatre.
Tickets: Adults/$24, Seniors/$20, Students/$14, Youth/$10, go to ecct.org or call 715.839.8877.
Thursday, Aug. 11
LEINENKUGEL’S LEINIE
LODGE
Leinie Lodge-Open 10am-8pm Tours/Sampling/Pilot
Pop Up .Book your tour online, leinie.com/tours .Tours
run 11am-6:30pm
124 E. Elm Street . 1-888-534-6437 . www.leinie.com
IRVINE PARK PETTING ZOO
10am-6pm . Welcome Center 11am-6pm . Irvine Park .
Bridgewater Ave . FREE
For more information: (715) 723-0051
BFW OUTDOOR POOL
12pm- 6pm . BFW Outdoor Pool, Bridgewater Ave
$3/person .More information: (715) 723-0051
HISTORIC SUNNY VALLEY SCHOOL HOUSE
12:30-2:30pm . FREE . Guided Tours 12:30pm & 1:30pm
For more information: (715) 720-9206
COOK-RUTLEDGE MANSION TOURS
2pm . 505 W. Grand Ave . $10/adult, $1/child (12 and
under) For more information: (715) 723-7181
