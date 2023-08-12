Eau Claire's Brent Kann continued his dominance with another victory in the Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days half marathon on Saturday morning in Chippewa Falls.

The 36-year old Kann won the race with a time of one hour, 14.21 minutes to best Madison's Benny Frericks (1:25.49) for the top spot. For Kann it was his third straight victory and sixth since 2016. Kann has won the last five PWD half marathons he's competed in. The race was contested as a virtual half marathon in 2020 amid the initial rise of the COVID-19 pandemic and Kann was not one of the competitors.

Overall Kann owns six of the top-eight times in the history of the race as his six victories are in spots three through eight. This year's time was his fourth fastest of the bunch with his best (1:12.48) coming last year. Hayden Fredrickson (1:10.56, 2021) and Scott Hayden (1:12.14 in 2013) own the first and second best times, respectively.

Chippewa Falls' Jeffrey and Jordan Bergeman were third and fourth, respectively, with father Jordan pushing son Jeffrey in a wheelchair through the 13.1-mile course to finish near the front with a time of 1:27.19. Baraboo's Michael Lutz was fifth in 1:31.06.

Eau Claire's Theresa Monpas finished first in the female division with a time of 1:43.15. The 35-year old Monpas beat out Eau Claire's Jamie Riley (1:47.19) for the top spot and overall Monpas had the 15th best time of the 94 male and female competitors to complete the race. Eau Claire's Emily Taylor (1:52.17) and Amy Mettler Knepper (1:54.18) were third and fourth, respectively, and Novato (Calif.)'s Tracy Davis was fifth in 1:55.05.

Rachel Ragona owns the all-time best female time in the half marathon, a 1:22.33 effort in 2021.

This year's 94 competitors were the most for the half marathon since 2018.

Jeffrey Bergeman (15-19), Frericks (20-29), Kann (30-39), Lutz (40-49), Chippewa Falls' Richard Mayne (50-59), Chippewa Falls' Michael Bye (60-69) and Gordon's Rick Lecher (80-89) were the top-finishing runners in their respective male age groups.

Colby's Pearl Feiten (15-19), Eau Claire's Moriah Sternecker (20-29), Monpas (30-39), Davis (40-49), Mettler Knepper (50-59) and Chippewa Falls' Sheridan Welch (60-69) were the best finishers in their respectively female age groups.

4-Mile

Eau Claire's Dan Anderson set the pace in the 4-mile race, bringing home the victory in 20:52.

The McDonell graduate and UW-Whitewater cross country and track and field athlete jumped out to an early lead and kept it en route to the win, matching his runner-up effort from a year ago. Anderson beat out another McDonell grad at the front as Paul Pfeiffer finished in second place in 22:12. Chippewa Falls' Elliot Genteman was third (22:24), Whitewater's Mark Elworthy finished fourth (23:27) and Eau Claire's Matthew Weenas came home fifth (23:58) in the 83-runner field.

Jordan Chen won the female race with a time of 28:10 as the Chippewa Falls native and soon-to-be Chi-Hi senior bested Chippewa Falls' Kellie Wagner (30:39) for first. Colfax's Kari Best (30:43) finished in third, edging out Eau Claire's Morgan Dewey (30:46) in fourth and Clear Lake's Josy Wood (31:13) was fifth.

Chippewa Falls' Cole Gilles (1-14), Anderson (15-19), Genteman (20-29), Weenas (30-39), Chippewa Falls' Steve Nyman (40-49), Elworthy (50-59), Marshfield's Greg Jackan (60-69) and Eau Claire's Dennis McGraw (70-79) were the top finishers in their respective male age groups.

Chippewa Falls' Marian Bullard (1-14), Chen (15-19), Eau Claire's Flavia Oliveira (20-29), Wagner (30-39), Best (40-49), Chippewa Falls' Wendy Schmidley (50-59), Chippewa Falls' Marjorie Faris (60-69) and Chippewa Falls' Ellen Wing (70-79) were first in their respective female age groups.

Mason Shea owns the best male 4-mile time, a 20:16 in 2021 and Many Palmer's effort of 23:51 in 2010 remains the top female time.

1-Mile

Hillsdale's Damien Ottum finished first in the 1-mile run to start the day's races, winning in 5:53.3 with Colfax's Gabriel Loew second (5:57.2).

The Chippewa Falls duo of Johnny Bullard (6:17.2) and Drew Bresina (6:27.3) were third and fourth, respectively, with Colfax's David loew fifth (6:37.2). Monroe's Kaylen Cassidy was the top finishing female in 6:40.2, a time that was good for sixth place overall. Colfax's Rosemary Loew (7:04.0), Hillsdale's Alyssa Ottum (7:14.1), Chippewa Falls' Stella Honaker (7:16.8) and Strum's Avery Glenz (7:26.0) were the rest of the top five.

Bloomer's Caleb Rumpel (1-5), Bloomer's Charlie Button (6-9), Bullard (10-14), Ottum (15-19), Bresina (30-39), Chippewa Falls' Erik Somers (40-49), David Loew (50-59) and Chippewa Falls' Mike Korger (70-79) finished at the front in their respective male age groups among the 38 runners. Chippewa Falls' Ardis Proue (1-5), Chippewa Falls' Kyra Dombrowski (6-9), Cassidy (10-14), Ottum (15-19), Eau Claire's Tessa Bauer (20-29), Bloomer's Shalene Button (30-39), Monroe's Erin Cassidy (40-49), Gilman's Rose Gulcynski (60-69) and Clayton's Karen Giux (70-79) were first in their respective female age groups which had 44 total runners.

Nick Zander holds the record for best male 1-mile time, a 4:28.2 in 2013. The top female mark to date was set a year later by Lily Gilbertson at 5:55.9 in 2014.

In addition

The festivities also featured an unscored 2-mile fit walk and a 200-meter dash throughout the morning. More than 500 competitors signed up during the pre-registration process with many more signing up on the morning of the races.

