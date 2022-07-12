RAA to host ceramist Anne Plummer at MMAM for ﬁrst artsXchange

The Minnesota Marine Art Museum and the River Arts Alliance are coming together for a new, monthly informal artist exchange — artsXchange — a chance for artists and creatives from across a variety of mediums to gather for inspiration, exploration and exchange at the museum.

Each month, an artist-member from RAA will host a 90-minute artist meet-up, gallery tour and informal conversation at MMAM with any and all artists, makers, designers, writers or other creative persons who show up for these social exchanges.

“We are really thrilled to use the museum and its collections as a community asset. Co-creating opportunities with our community organizations is a key part of our strategic growth over the next three years,” notes Scott Pollock, MMAM executive director. “This is just one example of how we work with an organization like River Arts Alliance to do their mission-driven work, all the while being more 'committed to community engagement’ as our own visioning encourages us to do. MMAM is invested in cultivating a thriving and vibrant creative economy for the region.”

The inaugural artsXchange, to be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, at MMAM, will feature ceramist Anne Scott Plummer of Island City Clayspace.

This artsXchange is an informal conversation for ceramists and visual artists of all mediums about the language of form, particularly in ceramic art and pottery.

Potters are encouraged to bring a recent piece to share with the group.

Plummer’s current work includes functional pottery, one-of-a-kind vessels, and abstract ﬁgurative sculptures. She is a professor emerita of Art and Design at Winona State University.

"We are excited to launch this new collaboration with MMAM. RAA works to support arts and culture in the Winona region, and we see the artsXchanges as a fantastic opportunity for our members, other artists and community members to come together in the museum's beautiful space to learn, share, make connections with each other, and grow new ideas," says Johanna Rupprecht, arts administrator for RAA.

The event is free for members of MMAM or RAA and is free with general museum admission for all others.

Registration is highly recommended, and space is limited to 25 attendees per program.

For more information on artsXchange, and to register for the July 19 event, go to www.mmam.org/artsxchange.