Race for Tomah mayor heats up

It’s off to the races for Tomah mayor.

The campaign became fully engaged earlier this month when Brett Larkin announced his campaign with a lengthy statement that questioned incumbent mayor Mike Murray’s commitment to the job. Murray is running for re-election, along with former mayor Nellie Pater, who was defeated for re-election in 2018 by Murray.

“Although it is unarguable that mayor Murray bears a sincere dedication to the city of Tomah as proven with his initiatives, his dedication to the office of mayor is in question, however,” Larkin wrote. “Respectively, his heart does not appear to be in the position the second time around.”

Murray acknowledged that he contemplated not running but decided to seek re-election because “there are a lot of great things coming to Tomah, and that’s why I decided to seek a second term.”

Murray took the most exception to Larkin’s accusation that the mayor has a poor relationship with Tomah Area Ambulance Service. Larkin wrote that one of his initiatives is “to reconcile the relationship between the mayor’s office and our local first responders. There is a common sentiment shared throughout the Tomah Fire Department and Tomah Area Ambulance of feeling forgotten by the current administration.”