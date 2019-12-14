Race for Tomah mayor heats up

It’s off to the races for Tomah mayor.
The campaign became fully engaged earlier this month when Brett Larkin announced his campaign with a lengthy statement that questioned incumbent mayor Mike Murray’s commitment to the job. Murray is running for re-election, along with former mayor Nellie Pater, who was defeated for re-election in 2018 by Murray.
“Although it is unarguable that mayor Murray bears a sincere dedication to the city of Tomah as proven with his initiatives, his dedication to the office of mayor is in question, however,” Larkin wrote. “Respectively, his heart does not appear to be in the position the second time around.”
Murray acknowledged that he contemplated not running but decided to seek re-election because “there are a lot of great things coming to Tomah, and that’s why I decided to seek a second term.”
Murray took the most exception to Larkin’s accusation that the mayor has a poor relationship with Tomah Area Ambulance Service. Larkin wrote that one of his initiatives is “to reconcile the relationship between the mayor’s office and our local first responders. There is a common sentiment shared throughout the Tomah Fire Department and Tomah Area Ambulance of feeling forgotten by the current administration.”
Murray said there were “mixed feelings” among EMTs over a proposed new ambulance service facility at the site of the new Tomah Health campus. Murray said that motivated him to survey EMTs for their opinion on the issue and believes the city will ultimately save money by building a combined Tomah Fire Department/TAAS facility.
He said it’s inevitable that public office holders will be the subject of criticism.
“Being in a political office means you’re going to be met with negativity and positivity − you’re going to be met with both,” Murray said. “The city continues to move forward, and I think my ability to look at the big picture is needed.”
Larkin wrote that he had a “high degree of admiration” for Murray but also wrote, “Tomah is in dire need of a mayor with passion, knowledge, resources, and drive.”
Pater declined to criticize the direction of city government the past two years. She said her two years as mayor, preceded by 10 years on the city council, were productive and that city government would benefit from her experience.
She also said she’s a good listener.
“This is not new to me,” Pater said. “I’ve always been involved in the city. I want to be a voice for the people.”
Candidates have until Jan. 7 to file nomination papers with the Tomah city clerk. If all three candidates qualify for the ballot, a Feb. 18 primary will shrink the field to two candidates for the April 7 general election.
