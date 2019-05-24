Rachael W. McBain, 28, La Crosse, was charged May 24 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. McBain had 0.1 grams of meth and 6.7 grams of marijuana in a small purse April 21 when she was pulled over for operating a motor vehicle after her license was revoked, according to the complaint.
