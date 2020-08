Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Rachael W. McBain, 29, West Salem, was charged Aug. 12 with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. McBain had 19.6 grams of meth July 9 when she was a passenger during a traffic stop in La Crosse, according to the complaint.