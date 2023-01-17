Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News reporter

1. What were some of your favorite moments of 2022?

"Personally, my favorite moments of 2022 were when I got married and traveled to Romania in May and, later in the year, when my husband and I learned we are expecting a baby girl in April 2023.

"As for professionally, my favorite moment was when I was honored with my first journalism award. I also thoroughly enjoyed telling so many unique stories in 2022."

2. What was something important that you learned in 2022 that you will bring with you in the future?

"I learned that it's important to do your best to live in the moment — even when you are counting down the days until a big event coming up. I still find myself focusing on the future a bit too much, but I'm working on focusing on the little, happy things in the current moment."

3. Do you have any goals for yourself in 2023? If so, what are they?

"My main goal, as probably expected, is to be the best mom that I can be even before my baby girl is born in a few months.

"I also have the goal of putting out great content for the Winona Daily News this year before and after I take some time off to bond with my little one."

4. What are you looking forward to most in 2023?