Racial (In)justice audio tour highlights experiences of Black community members

"Eventually, you know, kind of just kept saying that as I was walking away and then me and my father started talking and I was upset, so he was trying to calm me down. And the officer came over and they were trying to arrest me while my dad was holding onto me and they tried to put my arm behind my dad’s back and I told them, like, I grabbed my arm back and said, 'If you gonna arrest me, you need to get my dad off of me, and then you can arrest me.' And I remember getting in a police car and I asked the officer, 'Well, what’s gonna happen.' He was like, 'You’re going downtown,' and I said, 'Well, why am I going downtown?' And he never gave me an answer so, that was that story."