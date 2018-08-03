Ragna Recipe photo
Buy Now

Hello Readers,

Sometimes when our summer heat continues, it’s too hot to cook or even eat. This recipe might be the answer. Get some special crackers, cut up some raw veggies and snack though the evening with this good recipe found in the Westby Norsemen Band cookbook. Thanks to Jane Meyer for sharing!

Spise godt!

Ragna

Shrimp Dip

8 oz. cream cheese

1/4 cup ketchup

1 Tbsp. French dressing

1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup chopped onion

shrimp, salad size or cut up small pieces

Blend all ingredients together, adding the shrimp last.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe today

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.