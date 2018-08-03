Hello Readers,
Sometimes when our summer heat continues, it’s too hot to cook or even eat. This recipe might be the answer. Get some special crackers, cut up some raw veggies and snack though the evening with this good recipe found in the Westby Norsemen Band cookbook. Thanks to Jane Meyer for sharing!
Spise godt!
Ragna
Shrimp Dip
8 oz. cream cheese
1/4 cup ketchup
1 Tbsp. French dressing
1/4 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup chopped onion
shrimp, salad size or cut up small pieces
Blend all ingredients together, adding the shrimp last.
