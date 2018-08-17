Hello Readers,
The last of our garden produce is near. This is a simple recipe that will make use of your veggies and add a little zip to your meals for weeks to come. Thank you, Jeanne Barstad, for sharing this in the Our Savior’s Lutheran Church cookbook.
Spise godt!
Ragna
GOOD CUKES
6 cucumbers, sliced thin
1 cup onion, sliced thin
1 cup green pepper, sliced thin
1 Tbsp. salt
tray of ice cubes
1 cup vinegar
2 cups sugar
1/2 tsp. celery salt
Mix the first five ingredients together in a bowl and let soak for 2 hours. Drain well and add the remaining 3 ingredients. Store in the refrigerator.
