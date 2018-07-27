Hello Readers,
Summer means lots of activities that keep you busy so something simple for supper is always a good choice. If it’s not too hot to use your oven, or it’s raining outside so you don’t want to grill, this chicken recipe is a good one. While this is baking, you have time to make a salad and cook some flavored rice to have a complete and quick meal. Thank you, Pauline Olson, for this recipe in the North Coon Prairie Recipes Then and Now cookbook.
Spise godt!
RagnaCRISPY CHICKEN
- 1 1/2 cups crisp rice cereal, crushed
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. thyme
- 1/4 tsp. poultry seasoning
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts
Combine cereal, flour, salt, thyme and seasoning. Dip chicken in the melted butter, then into cereal mixture. Place in greased baking pan. Drizzle with remaining butter. Bake uncovered at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes.
