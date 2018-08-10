Ragna Recipe photo
This week let’s break away from our traditional Norwegian white food, bland recipes and try something with a little kick. This is a nice fresh salad with a lot of flavor. Thank you to Nancy Olson for sharing it in Our Family Favorites Coon Valley book. You can serve this immediately but if you prepare it ahead of time, add the avocado right before eating.

BLACK BEAN AND CORN SALAD

  • 1/3 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
  • 2 (15 oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 1/2 cups corn kernels (frozen)
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • 2 tomatoes, chopped
  • 6 green onions, slices
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro, optional
  • 2 avocado, peeled and chopped

Place lime, oil, garlic, salt and pepper in a jar. Cover tightly and shake well. Combine rest of the ingredients in a salad bowl. Pour the dressing over and toss gently.

