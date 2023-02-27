The Rainbow Fish gave some of his beautiful scales away to the children of Winona during three community shows hosted by Sugarloaf Theater over the weekend.

Sounds of clapping and laughter filled the auditorium of Bluffview Montessori School as children and parents enjoyed the short but sweet, hour-long play about friendship, sharing and sea life.

Based off of the award-winning children's book, "The Rainbow Fish" by Marcus Pfister, the interactive production offered active entertainment for community members. For some kids, like Natalie Dieterman, this was a brand-new experience.

Overjoyed to be attending her first play, Dieterman sat upon her mom's lap, listening intently, and smiling throughout the whole show until the final act, when the Rainbow Fish finally found joy in sharing his special scales with his friends. With this newfound generosity, the Rainbow Fish shared his scales with the entire audience.

Dieterman's eyes glistened upon being handed her very own shining scale.

At the end of the play, Dieterman played with other children, showing off her new glittering scale.

"The rainbow fish shared with me," Dieterman said.

Director of the production, Seamus Schwaba, explained that sharing is just one of the values he intended to pass on to children like Dieterman through his own rendition of The Rainbow Fish.

"I think the elements of kindness and sharing are the most important messages from the original story that I wanted to incorporate into my version, but I decided to add humor and interactive elements to engage the little ones in the audience as well as the parents," he said.

Schwaba went on to add that he plans on creating more interactive theater productions like The Rainbow Fish in the future. He hopes to promote active learning by providing an engaging experience for children in the Winona Community.