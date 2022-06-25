"I was devastated."

"I was saddened and blown away."

"I'm pretty disgusted."

These are the emotions Caitlin Nicholson, Brynne Schultz and Sarah Johnson, respectively, felt Friday when they learned the news of Roe v. Wade having been overturned by the Supreme Court.

That evening, the three of them -- along with about a dozen others -- took to the corner of Eighth and Main streets in Winona to share their thoughts on the Supreme Court decision during a rally.

Signs were held with pride as attendees shared their heartbroken thoughts with cars that passed by and honked to them.

While the country knew the decision was coming, due to a leak of court documents that shared the opinion earlier this year, Nicholson and Shultz both shared they were still shocked when the overturn was formally announced.

"All of a sudden, we're going back 50 years," Nicholson, who is the chair of Minnesota's First Congressional District DFL, said.

Nicholson stressed that people cannot tell women what they can and cannot do with their bodies.

She also shared her fear of the future with this Supreme Court decision, saying, "This is so important, because every time we take away a right, we threaten more rights."

"What rights are under attack next?" Nicholson said.

Nicholson is a mother, who feels fear for the sake of her children after this decision.

"I am terrified of the world that my kids are going to grow up in with Roe v. Wade not existing," she expressed.

While Minnesota may still allow abortions, Nicholson fears this may not be the case as soon as next year if Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan do not stay in office.

Both Walz and Flanagan have declared that they will protect abortion rights for the state as long as they are in charge, but they are up for reelection this year.

Dave Smith, another rally attendee, expressed a similar worry for other rights in the country, as he said that the overturning of Roe v. Wade sets "a really bad precedent for the future."

"It's very alarming, especially as a minority member myself," Smith, who is transgender, shared.

Johnson shared that her and her coworkers agreed Friday that they do not feel like they have as many rights as guns -- inanimate objects -- do in the United States, as the Supreme Court continues to favor decisions that allow for the expansion of gun rights across the country.

Johnson said she will continue going to rallies like the one in Winona Friday until she sees there is progress being made in support of abortion and women rights.

Schultz, who uses the pronoun they, shared a similar thought to Johnson -- as Schultz said that they believe the United States favors regulating women's bodies much more than they favor the regulation of guns.

Shultz said that leaders who support this overturn because it protects babies but not support putting limitations on guns do not see that "these children that they're going to protect or that they say they're protecting are going to grow up in a world where they have to be afraid of school shooters."

Schultz also said that these babies will grow up dealing with another hot topic that is being discussed right now across the nation -- hatred towards those who are a part of the LGBTQ community.

To learn more about events scheduled in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, like the rally in Winona Friday, visit www.womensmarch.com.

