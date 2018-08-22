August endings
As these words take life, it is Wednesday morning and again the ground fog is giving out the first promise of the days ahead when the hunts will be on, and now the early goose, mourning dove and teal season openers are a little more than a week away, and for the waterfowl hunter, it's time to be sure the license is in hand, along with the Wisconsin and federal duck stamps. In addition the bear season opens four days later, on Wednesday, Sept. 5 with the bait sitters getting the first week in Zones A, B and D with those with permits for Zone C also starting and having the four weeks to hunt as there is no season for those hunting with dogs in Zone C. Then comes to deer archery season and the fall wild turkey seasons; thus do the juices start to speed up in the veins of the hunter.
For this Old Rambler, more great news for the Muench Trust land as son Rick was down this past weekend and checked the Browning trail cameras and will be sending me the computer piece that has the latest video films on it, and according to Rick there is nothing but god news to view. First off, there is another bull elk wearing a Department of Natural Resources collar and looks to be a 5X5, and then there are an increasing number of deer showing up; thus far mainly smaller bucks and no sign of the dropped tines 13-pointer. However, the most exciting wild resident showing up is the bear from the previous film and then, a new, much bigger bear making its appearance on the land in the area where he has the cameras in place. With that news swimming around in my head, I will be bear hunting this season as I drew a Zone C permit, and while it will take some planning of the logistics of getting to a positive spot to bait and hunt from, I will be there, something I never thought I would be when we first purchased the land back in the 80s.
Elsewhere, some interesting interaction with several species of wild animals in our area. Fellow Monroe County Conservation Alan Balliett, reports that he has had a pair of gray foxes and a possum coming to feed under his bird feeders, and instead of the foxes taking after the possum, they have shared for the general good. Perhaps the politicians in Washington, as well as around the country, should try that behavior stop all of the negative battling which has continued to get worse. If a fox and a possum can share a bounty in peace, there should be a good lesson in that, for those who are supposed to operate for the good of all Americans. Food for thought!
Meanwhile in the wild country, acorns are starting to fall and that will be impacting on the bear hunters as the bear seem to slow down hitting baits once they can feed on acorns. They can still be attracted by the acorns, and thus the hunters have to adjust their stands and plan to set up where the oaks are dropping their fruit. Ditto for deer when the archery season opens on Sept. 15. Bear especially have travel trails, and if the hunter can figure out the routes they take, the oak stands in the timber can become the natural baiting site. The bear's stomach and the need to have it full by hibernating time is the one behavior that the hunter can take advantage of − their drive for a full stomach most often overrides their sharp senses, which make them a challenge to hunt.
Ramblings briefly
Fishing still an iffy outing, but if you aren’t out the water, you can’t try to catch anything, thus if you are a serious angler or just want to get away for a few hours, you won’t catch anything sitting in your favorite chair watching television. There has been some fair action for bass and northerns, and the trout streams are starting to produce where water conditions are stable, and there are always some hungry bluegills and crappies, if you happen to be on the water when they start a feeding period. Just remember to old adage: “You can’t catch anything if you aren’t out on the water."
However, for the fall turkey hunters, things look good, and from reports I receive at work, veterans coming in from around the state have been seeing more turkey broods with good numbers of poults, some of which aren’t very big yet, indicating some late hatches with lots of grasshoppers out there providing for their protein and rapid growth.
Three Mouseketeers update
Lots of excitement these days, at the North Glendale. Our annual August tree frog has been an evening visitor on the living room window, and Biscuit has discovered it and now has a daily evening vigil on the window sill and makes attempts to capture it on the other side of the window, and thus she now has after night under guard and is also spending more time during the day checking out the window. It's basically the same behavior as the three go into when they checked out where they have encountered mice. Apparently that a part of their wild cat genetics. Overall, Buttons and Skittles are regular observers of Biscuit’s activities. They are all a joy to have sharing the Diggings with us.
Now, as you go afield to savor the first blushes of autumn, strive always to leave things better than you found them and the wild country will be better for your having passed through.
