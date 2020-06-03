RAMBLINGS AFIELD

This Old Rambler is not a computer expert and often hits the wrong keys. Thus it is that I had my column completed and then hit some wrong keys and was ever last gone.
There were no damages at the North Glendale Diggings and some bugs on the living room window, which attracted Biscuit, who thought she could find her friendly tree frog from last year. No such luck, but the looking also included dancing tree branches and a leaf or two. No matter what else comes down, a wild entry for the month of June was accomplished.
Some recent exciting activity in the Tomah area involving black bear. First was one several weeks ago which crossed Hwy. 21 near the Perkins parking lot and headed toward the swamp on the north side of the road. Its picture has been showing up on internet computers. And roughly in the same time period, another picture showed up of a bear crossing a lawn on a property located east of Tomah on the north side of Hwy. ET heading north toward some cranberry marsh country. And last but not least, one of my co-workers at the Tomah VA has several pictures on her phone/camera of a mother bear and three small cubs in a yard off the north side of Hwy. 21 west toward Fort McCoy. The cubs were going up and down the tree while the mother sat there and kept her eyes on the cubs. There no words as to how long they were there or if they have been back.
Also in regard to bears, there will be a hearing/discussion at the next Department of Natural Resources Bear Committee/Wildlife Managers and the Wisconsin Conservation Congress Bear Committee in regard to having a spring bear hunting season, and that question will be put out to the public next year. In addition, there will be some zone changes for the 2021 fall bear season as Zone C will be divided into three zones, with E on one side, F on the other and C in the middle. It is felt that there enough bears that have migrated south and will provide new hunting opportunities without hurting the population.
Ramblings brieflySome good news at the North Glendale Diggings as the bank swallows and tree swallows returned on Saturday and Sunday after being scarce for the past several years. In addition, the downy and hairy woodpeckers have working the two big locust trees, along with several nuthatches and a pair of brow thrashers. Add in the wild turkeys, which came out of the woods along the Lemonweir River woods when it flooded, and we got to enjoy all those, plus the male cardinal who has been signing every day to a female and who or what would listen. All a part of the beauty of June.
Three Mouseketeers updateThe three got excited when we had the June 2 storm, but Buttons was the only one who hid. All three are still finding new sleeping spots and still put in a good amount of sleeping in-between their frolicking, and all three remain a joy to have.
