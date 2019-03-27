Welcome Fair Maid Spring
As we savor these first days of spring and say goodbye to a very mixed-up month of Match, the snow has been steadily disappearing and the wild things can once again venture out to forage for their meals. Now the corn and soy bean stubble fields are once again scratchable and, in spots, little patches of grass are greening up. Now, too, there is wild goose music in the air as early flocks of geese are out looking for forage and also for spots to start breeding and getting nest areas ready.
Meanwhile, here in western Wisconsin, the Meadow Valley chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation committee members are finalizing things for the 33rd annual National Wild Turkey Federation banquet which will be held at the Tomah Recreation Park banquet building located at the fairgrounds in Tomah on Saturday, March 30 with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are still available, and you can contact Sue Murphy at 608-372-3890 for for more information. The NWTF banquet features live and silent auctions, lots of raffles and door prizes and topped off by the Club 16 prime rib dinner, headed up by chef Don LaBarre.
In addition, the chapter will be holding an education session on hunting wild turkeys at the Tomah-Warrens Sportsman's Alliance, just south of Warrens. This session is part of the Learn To Hunt Wild Turkeys for first-time turkey hunters. For more information, you can contact event coordinator, Dr. Tom Boulden at 608-386-2535. The two-day hunt will be held on Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7, at a number of different sites around the Tomah area. There is a mentor for each new hunter, and the hunts are on private lands made available by generous landowners as well as some being on public land. The turkey permits are provided to the hunters at no cost to them, and the Meadow Valley chapter of the NWTF provides food and also a goody bag of hunting items donated by Don Roscovius, owner of Rosco’s Live Bait and Sport shop located here in Tomah.
Ramblings briefly
ALERT- All licenses for outdoor activities expire on Sunday, March 31, and the new ones are on sale at all license outlets and also online at the DNR website. For turkey hunters, the season opens on Wednesday, April 17 for those who hold permits for Period A.
On a sad side of the times, the wild country has lost two more kindred spirits.
First off, Steve Johnson has gone to his greater rewards. Steve lost his sight when he was in his mid-20s and became a dedicated Prince of Sights through the Lions Leader Dog program, having a number of leader dogs himself, as well traveling about Wisconsin promoting and educating people on the Leader Dog program and also on being a Lion. I had the good fortune of taking Steve on four spring turkey hunts, and while we didn’t kill any turkeys, we has four special hunts and several of them with turkeys just out of range. He did eventually kill a gobbler, but that was only frosting on the cake, for he enjoyed every hunt and savored being out in the wild country. Condolences to his family and friends and especially his father, Kurt, who had served our veterans as a RN at Tomah VA and who also served in the military as a officer in the Army.
And, most recently, a landmark of the Tomah area left us with the passing of Carlton Schnese. He was truly a man of the ages and a very active kindred spirit of the wild country, especially as an avid angler. Even today, his name is with us on the supper club he owned and the name has never left the building. Condolences also to family and friends and kindred spirits who shared the wild country with him.
On a brighter note, this past weekend I discovered a place where you can get copies of video discs made, as I took in one my son Rick made of the Elk Wallow, located up on our land, in to a new guy in town, that being the Computer Professor, located in the Cranberry Mall, on the back side of Ground Round. He did a super job with only a short wait, and now I have a place where I can take more of the trail camera videos that we have.
Three Mouseketeers update
Biscuit has found several new hideouts and, thus far, hasn’t shared them with Buttons and Skittles, and since she isn’t as heavy, she is able to leap up on areas that the others can’t, and she sometimes seem to use that as a way to tease her sisters. At any rate, all three are a joy to share the North Glendale Diggings with.
Now, as you get out and enjoy the new days of April, strive always to leave things better than you found them as the wild country will be better off for your having passed through.
