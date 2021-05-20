Randle, Harden the keys for a playoff run

The second-seeded Nets went 48-24 in one of the best seasons in franchise history. They will be favored not only to dispose of Boston in the first round, but perhaps to make it all the way to the NBA Finals.

The reality, though, is they were a mostly mediocre team without Harden.

The Nets were 29-7 in games that Harden played after his arrival in a mid-January trade and just 12-11 when he didn’t. For as great as Durant and Irving are, Brooklyn was only 10-8 for the season when those two played in a game and Harden didn’t.

Brooklyn was 24-5 when Harden played with at least one of the other two All-Stars. So much for the theory before the trade that the Nets had enough talent already and shouldn’t give up too much to get him.

They might have been good without Harden, but they weren’t going to be championship contenders.

“There’s not many guys that you can throw into a situation and he can take a step back from scoring and facilitate, or if you need him to go score 40 a night, there’s not many guys in this league who can do that,” Harden said.