Rashan Gary’s reasoning for closing out Packers’ OTA practices

GREEN BAY — During his two-practice cameo appearance at the Green Bay Packers’ offseason program last week, Aaron Rodgers made it crystal clear that his participation would be limited to the team’s two mandatory minicamp practices.

The four-time NFL MVP quarterback had no intention of hanging around for the final week organized team activity practices after skipping the voluntary OTA workouts earlier in the program.

“It’s minicamp,” Rodgers said after his first practice, “then I’m out.”

He was hardly alone in his absence during Tuesday’s final open-to-the-media OTA session on Tuesday, when virtually every recognizable veteran name on the roster joined him in getting a head start on their summer vacation.

Not even wide receiver Randall Cobb, who’d spent the first two pre-minicamp weeks of OTAs taking part in practice and serving as Rodgers’ surrogate in teaching the team’s young wide receivers the ropes, was on the field on Tuesday.

But one high-profile starter was: Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, who was definitely conspicuous by his presence.

“I’m just here trying to get better,” explained Gary, who — to be fair — wasn’t at either of the previous open-to-the-media OTA practices on May 24 and May 31. “We’re getting closer to the season, so I’m here … and trying to bring the team together as we can. (We’ve) got a lot of young pieces here. I want to make sure that they know the importance of building a championship team.

“We don’t have time to correct things. We’ve got to hit it full speed. So, I’m happy to be here so I can push the young guys, but I’m just here to get better for myself and better for this team.”

Gary, the first of the team’s two 2019 first-round draft picks, is pushing himself after a breakthrough season in Year 3, when he registered a career-best 9.5 sacks while generating the kind of consistent pass rush that leads to elite status.

According to Pro Football Focus, of the 56 edge rushers (defensive ends and outside linebackers) with at least 300 rushes in 2021, Gary ranked No. 1 in pass-rushing productivity, which is based on sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

The 81 pressures PFF credited Gary with ranked second among edge rushers (behind only the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby’s 100) and his 26% pass-rush win rate also ranked No. 2 (behind Crosby’s 26.8% and just ahead of Miles Garrett’s 25.6%).

“Just from Year 1 to now, I just feel like his improvements have been really steady,” Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said earlier this offseason. “They’ve been very fast and at a great pace. He’s passing the bar that’s been set for him each year. I just expect him to pass the bar again.”

The Packers’ decision to pick up Gary’s fifth-year option (at roughly $11 million for 2023) earlier this offseason was a no-brainer given his development, and he could be in line for a lucrative long-term extension after the 2022 season if Smith’s prediction proves true and Gary continues his steady improvement.

“That’s what everybody’s saying, but I’m back to the drawing table. We got a new season and I got me the same goal,” said Gary, who credits his mother, Jennifer Coney, for instilling a strong work ethic in him by raising him as a single mom.

“If you talk about wanting to be great or wanting to be the best, there’s certain things you’ve got to do. It’s a lifestyle. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I want to be good,’ and then don’t put in the work. That’s why hard work pays off. And I put in the work.”

Gary also is taking on a more vocal role on defense after spending two years as the unofficial younger brother to the Smith Bros., Preston and Za’Darius.

With a disgruntled Za’Darius Smith missing virtually all of last season with a back injury and then joining the Minnesota Vikings after the Packers released him earlier in the offseason, Gary understands his importance — both in terms of production and leadership.

“I’m growing into it,” Gary said of his leadership role. “I’m here trying to get better, so I’m working on my football technique and being here for the young guys and have them see me (and) see what it looks like to work and work hard. I’m happy that I’m able to be here and set the example and keep pushing.”

For his part, head coach Matt LaFleur didn’t seem perturbed at all by the lack of veteran presence this week. (Players have meetings and workouts on Wednesday, then have the final OTA practice on Thursday.) Including players rehabilitating injuries, 58 of the 89 players on the roster were present and accounted for Tuesday.

That’s not much different than what LaFleur’s predecessor, Mike McCarthy, did late in his tenure. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, McCarthy closed out the offseason program with a mandatory minicamp but excused players with five or more years of experience from attending it.

“We might not have (had) as many guys out there today, but I think it’s a great opportunity for a lot of these young guys that need these reps,” LaFleur explained, adding that rookies will report to training camp on July 22 and the first full-squad practice is set for July 27. “That’s where the focus lies, is with these guys and trying to get them as many opportunities as possible.

“I think the foundation’s been laid, so to speak, but it is important over the course of these next however many days, 40 days or whatever it is, that these guys can continue to build upon what they’ve done and come in to training camp in great shape and ready to go.”

