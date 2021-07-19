Ready or not: Short-handed US basketball roster off to Tokyo

“I think all of us are better for the adversity we go through, because you either handle it or you don’t,” Popovich said. “You figure it out. And these guys have had to do that. They’ve kept their heads up. There might be a disappointment here or there, or an event that takes place, but they move on. And that’s what life’s all about. So, this is no different.”

The adversity has come in bunches for the Americans. During their two-week stay in Las Vegas:

— Bradley Beal was forced to leave the team for virus-related reasons and Kevin Love backed out because of an injury.

— Jerami Grant was briefly in the health and safety protocols related to the virus and missed a few days.

— Keldon Johnson was promoted from the Select Team (the players brought to Las Vegas so they could practice against the Olympians) to replace Beal, and JaVale McGee was added to the roster to replace Love. McGee was with the team for Sunday’s exhibition finale against Spain but did not play, meaning his first action with this team will be during actual Olympic competition.

— Oh, and the Americans lost to Nigeria and Australia, had to cancel the rematch against the Australians, and for a brief while had only six of the 12 Olympic team members available in camp.