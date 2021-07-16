'Really good first half' ensures nothing for Brewers

MILWAUKEE — A three-game skid to close out the first half aside, the Milwaukee Brewers couldn’t help but feel good heading into the All-Star break.

Despite a rash of injuries and subpar performances from several key players, the Brewers went into the midseason pause 53-39 with a four-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central Division.

“It’s been a really good first half,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “But there’s still a lot for us to prove.”

The Brewers will get their first chance to prove themselves Friday, when they open a three-game series in Cincinnati, which took three of four in Milwaukee last weekend.

Cincinnati was baseball’s hottest team going into the break after winning nine of its last 11 games to surge past the free-falling Cubs and close the gap on the Brewers, who dropped six of their final eight after winning 11 in a row to take an eight-game lead in the division.

“They’re a good team; we’re a good team,” said left-handed starter Eric Lauer, who took the loss last Friday despite holding the Reds to just a run on four hits over six inning. “It’s always going to be a good series. Runs are probably going to be tough to come by. A lot of good pitchers. They’re exciting games and they’re fun to play in.”