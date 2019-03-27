On April 2, the Tomah Area School District is asking to renew a $1.5 million referendum for the next four years to continue to provide quality educational opportunities to the youngest members of our community. This additional funding will only cost the taxpayer an additional 13 cents a month for the next four years. This additional funding will be used to maintain quality programs, preserve class sizes, and maintain current facilities.
In addition, TASD has outlined the following priorities over the next five years: career planning, hiring/retaining high quality staff, technology updates, learning support services and safety/security.
As a parent of TASD school students, I have witnessed TASD’s dedication to providing a quality education at each level of learning. From kindergarten through high school, TASD has been committed to providing resources and enrichment programs to ensure all children are successful in their educational careers. TASD also provides a foundation for a productive and informed workforce for our community.
All of us benefit from strong public schools. This is why on April 2, I plan to fully commit to support TASD by voting YES to renew the four year referendum. I invite others to do the same.
Vote Yes on April 2.
Rebecca Erickson,
Tomah
