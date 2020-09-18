 Skip to main content
Red Cross blood drive Sept. 24 in Tomah
The American Red Cross will hold a community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 24 from 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion hall in Tomah.

This drive is dedicated to the memory of Jane Schueler, who died earlier this year.

“Jane was an invaluable and dedicated behind-the-scenes volunteer,” said Sara Moseley, who coordinated Red Cross blood drives in Tomah for 10 years. “Every two months, she would contact the multitude of canteen volunteers and schedule them, often volunteering herself. Her work was incredibly helpful to me as the coordinator.”

All those who give blood during a Red Cross drive in September will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut, courtesy of Sport Clips Haircuts. The donor must have a valid email address to receive the coupon.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

