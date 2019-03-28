Tomah High School hosted a March 21 forum to discuss the $1.5 million referendum that will appear on the April 2 spring election ballot.
It attracted two people. Tomah Area School District superintendent Cindy Zahrte hopes it’s a sign that voters are satisfied with their schools and are inclined to cast a yes vote when they enter the polling booth next week.
“I don’t hear many negative things from people,” she said. “They know about revenue limits. They seem to understand the financial needs of the school district.”
Despite that sparse showing at the forum, Zahrte has spoken at other venues with larger audiences. She and Tomah School Board members have addressed numerous civic organizations and village and town boards about a referendum that would allow the school district to continue to exceed state-imposed revenue caps by $1.5 million annually over the next four years.
Board member Gary Grovesteen said the meetings have been positive.
“I believe going out in the community helps,” he said.
Zahrte said voters realize that referendums are necessary to fund schools in the post-Act 10 climate. Wisconsin substantially increased public school funding in 1995 with a commitment to cover two-thirds of costs statewide but paired the increased funding with revenue caps, which limited how much a school district could raise through the property tax without going to referendum.
Over the next 15 years, the state’s two-thirds commitment gradually eroded. In 2011, the state passed Act 10, which slashed school aid by eight percent. While districts were able to recoup some of the lost revenue through lower pension and health care costs mandated by Act 10, the savings were less than the aid reduction.
In 2015, Tomah for the first time asked voters to exceed revenue caps by $1.5 million. The referendum failed narrowly, but the same referendum a year later passed with 61 percent of the vote.
Zahrte said Tomah was one of the last school districts in the state to put a referendum on the ballot. She said the district was upfront in 2016 about the possibility of coming back to the voters in three years.
“This is just our second go-round,” she said. “For some school districts, it has become the norm. They’ve just accepted this is what you have to do to keep the school district running.”
Tax impact
If the referendum passes, property taxes would remain virtually flat over the next four years. The district estimates the impact on a $100,000 property would be $6 ($1.50 per year) over the life of the referendum.
Rejecting the referendum, however, would result in a significant property tax reduction. School taxes would shrink 85 cents per thousand, resulting in an $85 per year decrease on a $100,000 property.
School district business manager Greg Gaarder said rejecting the referendum would tear an enormous hole in the budget. He estimated the district would show a $1 million deficit by the 2022-23 school year.
“This deficit does not include any additional funds for technology, safety and security or facility improvements,” Gaarder said. “Most importantly, it does not include any additional staffing costs in a time that we are seeing increased enrollments and higher special needs costs.”
Zahrte said the district hasn’t prepared a specific list of cuts in case the referendum fails.
“We did that in 2014, and all that did was create a lot of animosity,” she said.
Grovesteen said the district is already one of the lowest-spending − 29th out of 368 − in the state, which he attributes to staying on top of maintenance projects and keeping debt to a minimum. The district is debt-free and has no immediate borrowing plans.
“We’re on the low end due to being an efficiently run district,” he said.
Limited opposition
There is no organized opposition to the referendum. A pair of letters to the Tomah Journal questioned whether the district needs the referendum after the election of Gov. Tony Evers, who made increased public school spending a major part of his platform.
Former school board member Dave Steinert, one of two people who attended the March 21 forum, said the school district “can reduce expenditures” and raised questions about the district’s spending on transportation. He said Wisconsin’s taxes remain higher than most other states.
Steinert believes there will be a substantial increase in state funding for schools.
“I’m sure the state is going to give us more than last time,” he said. “I still wish we could wait to see what the state and the Legislature come up with.”
Zahrte and Gaarder are skeptical that Evers, a Democrat, can get everything he wants from a Legislature still controlled by Republicans. However, if Evers and the Legislature agree on restoring two-thirds funding, Zahrte said the board has the option of not levying the entire $1.5 million.
Zahrte said the funds are necessary, whether they come from local taxpayers or the state.
“This is about the future of our community and our kids,” Zahrte said. “To provide the opportunities that our kids need, we have to invest in public education. People did for us when I was young and in school, and we have that same responsibility to the next generation.”
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
