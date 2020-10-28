 Skip to main content
Refocusing resilience at Mayo webinar
Mayo Clinic Health System presenters will host a free webinar on "refocusing resilience" from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 29 via Zoom.

Speakers Sister Tierney Trueman and Gretchen Zinsli will help identify positive aspects in listeners' lives and guide them through learning to care for themselves in body, mind and spirit.

This event is free and open to women of all ages. Register and learn more at https://mc-meet.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4zOedsQBTtGAfuyEIHu0Gw.

