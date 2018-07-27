The Chicago Harp Quartet, one of only three harp quartets in the United States and maybe half a dozen in the world, has played in fine concert halls around the country, including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center. Getting to see the quartet is a rare treat, and, amazingly enough, people in the Coulee Region will have three chances to see Chicago Harp Quartet performances — all in one weekend.
Area harpist Allan Beatty had a hand in bringing the Chicago Harp Quartet to La Crosse (Friday, July 27, at The Pump House Regional Arts Center) and Winona (Saturday, July 28, at Wesley Methodist Church). A connection to a giant of the harp world who lives in Viroqua helped bring an added Sunday show to Pierce Hill, a newly built performing arts center in rural Viroqua.
Quartet member Marguerite Lynn Williams said she and another member of the quartet have been to Viroqua before for “opera boot camps,” three-day intensive sessions with Elizabeth Cifani, retired principal harpist with Chicago’s Lyric Opera and former professor of harp at Northwestern University.
“She’s kind of a gem in the harp world,” said Williams, who in addition to playing in the Chicago Harp Quartet and with multiple orchestras also holds down both of Cifani’s former jobs.
Harpists are hard to come by, which is a big part of the reason why there are only half a dozen harp quartets in the world. “It’s not an instrument that’s available and taught in schools,” Williams said. “Each harpist probably has a very unique origin story.”
Williams, who started studying piano at a very young age and also studied ballet, recalls being fascinated by the harpist in the orchestra when she used to dance in productions of “The Nutcracker” as a young girl.
It didn’t hurt that her mother had dreamed of playing harp when Williams decided to take up harp at age 14 — a relatively late start for someone who has become a master of the instrument.
“When I started the harp, I was just absolutely obsessed with it. My teacher had to rein me in and slow me down,” Williams recalled. “You have to learn how to approach the string in a very specific way. While it may look very easy to do, it takes a great deal of strength.”
Another obstacle when the Chicago Harp Quartet started in 2012 was the lack of material written and arranged for harp quartets, but that lack actually was behind the group’s formation. The quartet came about when Williams invited fellow harp aces over to play music she had arranged for a student harp ensemble to make sure her arrangements were playable.
“We had an awful lot of fun playing the music,” Williams said.
It also helps that all the members of the quartet — the other members are Catherine Yom Litaker, Emily Ann Granger and Julie Spring — studied with Sarah Bullen, principal harpist with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. “That was a really important aspect of it,” Williams said.
If Cuba ever gets a harp quartet of its own, it’ll be thanks to the Chicago Harp Quartet. Last year, the group raised more than $30,000 for a project that included bringing strings, music and two harps to donate to a music school in Havana, as well as conducting a master class and giving three performances.
“It was fantastic,” Williams said. “It was really an incredible coming together of all the forces to make that happen.”
When the quartet left, it would have been just possible to form a harp quartet in Cuba as the island was now home to a grand total of four harps.
When the Chicago Harp Quartet flies to performances, they have to rent harps, which have 47 strings and weigh about 80 pounds. On the group’s upcoming tour of this region, though, they can caravan with their own harps.
It’s hard to judge if the Chicago Harp Quartet is the best harp quartet in the world, but it does hold the distinction of having released the most albums. In April, the quartet released its second album, “Dance Sketches,” a follow-up to its debut release, 2014’s “Soirées d’été” (French for summer parties).
The quartet is definitely tops in the heart of composer August Read Thomas, who had this to say: “The Chicago Harp Quartet is exceptional and dazzling due to their individual and collective precision, polish and musicality. The unique palette of colors made possible by four harps is deeply inspiring and, when allied to their riveting ensemble playing, which is meticulous and nuanced, makes for one of the most vibrant and interesting ensembles in Chicago and beyond.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.