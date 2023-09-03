Different teams measure success in different ways.

The Eau Claire Regis/McDonell boys soccer team is going to be focused on improvement early this season with a young roster.

The Saints program has experienced great success during coach Joe Cash’s tenure leading the program. Eau Claire Regis/McDonell advanced to the Division 4 state tournament in 2017 but in more recent years the team has been focused on rebuilding with small player numbers in the program.

This year’s team features just three seniors — forward/midfielder Landon Walker, centerback Cole Chilson and fullback/middleback Charlie Radant — and have lost their first three games of the season. But right now Cash is making sure his team is focused on its process, not the score.

“I think the biggest expectation is just to see improvement week in and week out, day in and day out,” Cash said. “I’ve tried to make that a point of emphasis. We’re not chasing results, especially early on. Try to get the guys to be more process orientated and think about the things they can control (and) not focus on the scoreboard as much.

“Control the things they can control in the moment they can control and that’ll take care of itself.”

The Saints were outscored by a combined 15-0 in shutout losses to Altoona/Fall Creek, La Crosse Aquinas and Cumberland prior to having this week off from action. It has allowed the team to reset a bit and focus on the basics.

“I think the big thing I’ll be looking for after this week is a better understanding of our system, a better understanding of basics,” Cash said of the down time from games. “We’ve really gone back to basics this week and the way our season started this season we just sort of got after it out of the gate. So we didn’t have a lot of time early on to hit some of the simpler things that we would normally do.”

The Saints return to action on Tuesday in Eau Claire against Somerset before hosting Hayward on Friday. The Saints then play Pacelli/Iola-Scandinavia and Arcadia in a home triangular on Saturday. Regis/McDonell plays an independent schedule, which can make for some unique opponents but Cash also enjoys because it provides greater control over who his team plays.

“Not being in a conference, there’s a lot of things I like about that,” Cash said. “There’s a lot of benefits to being in a conference but a lot of the conferences have multiple divisions. So with us being a Division 4 team and struggling with numbers season in and season out it’s kind of a mixed blessing not to be in a conference.”

Ultimately Cash believes his team can be one that improves throughout the season and is playing its best by the homestretch. With a roster largely made up of younger players, that could constitute success and set the team up well for the coming years.

“I absolutely love the mindset of this team (and) where their heads are,” Cash said. “I love coaching them. They’re a fun bunch to be around. I look forward to coming out here every day with this group. It’s a special group.”

Schedule

August—22: Altoona/Fall Creek; 24: at La Crosse Aquinas; 26: at Cumberland.

September—5: Somerset; 8: Hayward; 9: Home triangular; 12: at Wausau Newman; 14: at Barron; 19: Marshfield Columbus; 21: at Tomah; 26: Wausau Newman; 28: at Nekoosa.

October—3: Amery; 5: Coulee Christian; 14: at Coulee Christian.