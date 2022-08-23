Registration for Viterbo Choral Arts open until Sept. 2

Viterbo University’s newest choral ensemble, Viterbo Choral Arts, will hold its first rehearsal on Tuesday, Aug. 30, at the Cappella Performing Arts Center in downtown La Crosse. Fifty community singers have signed up for the group so far and just 15 spots remain. Interested singers should visit www.viterbo.edu/music and register online prior to the Friday, Sept. 2, deadline.

Choral Arts’ first concert is scheduled at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Featuring works by Palestrina, Felix Mendelssohn, Samuel Barber, Z. Randall Stroope, Elaine Hagenberg, and Moses Hogan, the program is designed to provide singers and audience members with a wide array of beautiful choral music.

“I am thrilled to see so many people eager to join,” said the group’s founder and director, Viterbo faculty member James Wilson. “We have a wonderfully talented group of singers so far, although we would love to have a few more basses.”

Choral Arts will rehearse once per week on Tuesday evenings at Cappella. Dues for community members are $50 per semester and help to cover staffing and sheet music expenses. For more information, email Wilson at jewilson@viterbo.edu.,