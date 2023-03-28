It didn’t take long for Jack Nelson to see Jake Renfro gelled with the University of Wisconsin offensive line, even before Renfro transferred from Cincinnati.

Nelson previously hosted Renfro, an All-American Athletic Conference center, and the UW left tackle saw how Renfro was “just one of the guys already.”

Now Renfro’s taking first-team reps at center for the Badgers.

“There was almost no transition,” Nelson said. “... Usually when you’re taking out a guy, recruiting him, it's kind of a weird disconnect, just because you got your boys that you’ve been here with, and there’s this new guy. But in Renfro’s case, it wasn't like that. He was just in here, boom, one of the guys so that was really pleasing to see.

“But then I knew ... in the back of my head, ‘Great guy, but does he bring it on the field? Does he have (it in) the weight room? Does he have the smarts to play center?’ And so far, he's surpassed all my expectations. He’s doing a great job.”

Renfro said he saw firsthand the bonds already built within the program’s offensive line when every member attended an informal hang out at Nelson's house.

"I never really had that. So I loved that," Renfro said. “... I thought that was so cool that they were building a relationship together and building that camaraderie as a unit, which especially you need on the offensive line. So when I saw that, it clicked with me. I'm like, ‘This is what I want to be a part of. I want to be around these guys and really get to know them.’”

It was a deciding factor in his decision to play for his then-former coach, Luke Fickell. Three months later, the 6-foot-4, 316-pound center worked with the first-team offense during the Badgers’ first spring practice on Saturday.

That was Renfro’s first time back on the practice field after tearing his meniscus four days before Cincinnati’s 2022 season opener that eventually cost him his third season with the Bearcats. The same meniscus tore again nine weeks after his first surgery which required another procedure, he said, which he chalked up to “rehabbing really hard.”

Renfro said the second operation actually sped up his recovery time as the medical personnel removed a part of the meniscus. He estimated arriving to UW in January at around 90% recovered for the first week but has been 100% for the last three months.

“It's been a long time since I stepped on the field and got to hit somebody, which is my favorite thing to do,” Renfro said. “Definitely had to wipe off some rust, but I called my dad after practice and I had a smile ear to ear.

“I was just able to play football again. I was super excited, super happy, so I felt absolutely phenomenal to get back out there and compete.”

UW returns several key contributors from last year’s offensive line such as Nelson, Tanor Bortolini, Michael Furtney, Riley Mahlman and Trey Wedig. Joe Tippmann declared for the 2023 NFL Draft prior to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, however, leaving one key area the Badgers need to address before the Sept. 2 opener against Buffalo.

Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. said Monday that he wants to have three centers that can plug in and play whenever needed. Bortolini holds experience at the position, most recently starting against Oklahoma State in the bowl game. Bicknell said Cincinnati transfer Joe Huber, in addition to Bortolini, as one who would receive practice time at center. Dylan Barrett took second-team reps Saturday.

Renfro holds significant game experience as a two-year starter and all-conference honoree, however. And as Bicknell stated, "he's another guy who's been there before."

The Mokena, Illinois, native started 19 games at center from 2020-21 at Cincinnati, UW's website said.

“But I think he's a smart, intelligent guy who has good athleticism. He’s a very powerful guy,” Furtney said. “That's one thing that you see him in the weight room and you see him benching these crazy numbers, and he's a very powerful guy.

"He’s gonna go out there, great communicator. And I've only had one practice, obviously, but we've had OTAs and things like that, and it's been good playing next to him.”

Renfro used the program’s revamped training table as a way to further build relationships with his new teammates. The rapport he develops goes hand-in-hand with the leadership qualities he said he brings to UW. It’s a balancing act to make his voice heard when needed but also knowing when to listen.

“So definitely not overpushing it, but especially at the center position, you have to be that leader,” Renfro said. “You have to be that vocal guy and take control of everything, so I really try to do that in every facet of my life.”

Renfro brings physicality to a key position within Phil Longo's new Air Raid system.

“It's not an extremely difficult, knowledge-based offense that the guys have had in the past, from what I've heard,” Renfro said. “But just knowing what to do and playing at a high speed, high tempo, that kind of really starts with the center position getting set and getting everyone lined up and knowing the right calls. And I really think I bring that to the table.

“But after Saturday after what I saw, everyone brings that physicality, too, so I just have to keep enhancing that, and just keep working so I can make everyone better and they can make me better.”