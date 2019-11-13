U.S. Rep. Ron Kind announced that representatives from his district offices will hold open office hours in all 18 counties within Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District during the week of November 18.
The area visits include:
- Nov. 18—Cashton Village Office, 811 Main St., Cashton, 1-2 p.m.
- Nov. 19—Hatch Public Library, 111 West State St., Mauston, noon to 1 p.m.
- Nov. 20—Hillsboro Public Library, 819 High St., Hillsboro, 10-11 a.m.
- Nov. 20—Merrillan Village Hall, 101 S. Main St., Merrillan, 10-11 a.m.
- Nov. 20—Tomah City Hall, 819 Superior Ave., Tomah, 11 a.m. to noon.
- Nov. 20—Sparta Free Library, 124 W. Main St., Sparta, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Kind said representatives from his office can assist residents who are having issues dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Internal Revenue Service, Social Security Administration, Immigration and Naturalization Service or any other federal agency. Representatives are also available to meet by scheduled appointment at his offices in La Crosse or Eau Claire.
More information on constituent service can be found by calling toll-free at 1-888-442-8040 or visiting kind.house.gov.
