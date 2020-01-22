Republican businessman, veteran launches campaign for Congress

A third Republican has joined what is now on course to be a crowded race for representative of Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.

John Garske, a River Falls businessman and veteran, launched his campaign for the seat Wednesday morning in Onalaska.

To a crowd of about 15 at the Onalaska American Legion, Garske started his address by asking them if they supported Donald Trump. The crowd answered with applause.

"I do in a big way," Garske agreed. "That's one of the reasons I decided to run for Congress."

Having no political experience himself, Garske's campaign is centered around uprooting career politicians who he claims are "damaging our country." But he doesn't think his lack of political experience will hold him back on the campaign trail.

"There's nobody skeptical, everybody loves me," Garske said of his political experience. "That's right, I am not a politician. ... I'm a regular guy."

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Garske served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and owns a business in Eau Claire that assists veterans in gaining employment. He said he doesn't have experience as a public servant, but has volunteered with other state Republican campaigns in recent years.