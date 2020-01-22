Republican businessman, veteran launches campaign for Congress

A third Republican has joined what is now on course to be a crowded race for representative of Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District.
John Garske, a River Falls businessman and veteran, launched his campaign for the seat Wednesday morning in Onalaska.
To a crowd of about 15 at the Onalaska American Legion, Garske started his address by asking them if they supported Donald Trump. The crowd answered with applause.
"I do in a big way," Garske agreed. "That's one of the reasons I decided to run for Congress."
Having no political experience himself, Garske's campaign is centered around uprooting career politicians who he claims are "damaging our country." But he doesn't think his lack of political experience will hold him back on the campaign trail.
"There's nobody skeptical, everybody loves me," Garske said of his political experience. "That's right, I am not a politician. ... I'm a regular guy."
Garske served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, and owns a business in Eau Claire that assists veterans in gaining employment. He said he doesn't have experience as a public servant, but has volunteered with other state Republican campaigns in recent years.
In the address to his early supporters on Wednesday, Garske said dairy farmers, manufacturers, second amendment rights and pro-life values are among his priorities as a candidate.
"Our district deserves a representative that will work to improve your life," he said, "and work to bring conservative values back to our district."
Garske joins two other Republican candidates in the race for District 3, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Kevin John Ruscher, a River Falls resident, filed as a candidate in September, and Brandon Cook, a truck driver from Hagar City, filed in December. Cook ran a campaign for the same seat in 2018, but ultimately did not reach the filing deadline.
Democratic incumbent Rep. Ron Kind has yet to file for reelection in 2020. He has held the seat since 1997.
Candidates for this race have until June 1 to file for ballot status.
A primary for this race and others is slated for Aug. 11. The general election will be Nov. 3.