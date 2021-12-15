Resident injured in La Crosse house fire; dog dies

One person was injured after an overnight house fire Wednesday in La Crosse.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews were called around 1:15 a.m. to 2026 Onalaska Ct., where heavy fire could been from the single-family structure. Firefighters, who arrived within five minutes of the call, entered the residence to extinguish the blaze, which had reached the second floor.

Two people and two dogs lived in the home, and one resident was inside when the fire broke out. The resident was transported to a local hospital.

One of the dogs died and another dog was resuscitated and turned over to animal control.

The home sustained major fire, smoke, heat and water damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.