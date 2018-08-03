Retreat United Methodist Church will be hosting a Corn Roast and Brat Bash at the church’s fellowship hall, E3426 Hwy. N, De Soto, Sunday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
They’ll be serving corn on the cob, brats, hot dogs, chili dogs, potato salad and desserts. Carry-outs will be available. There is no set cost for the meal, as a freewill donation will be taken, so people can give whatever their heart desires.
