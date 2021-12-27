Returners ready for their turn

The celebration rolls on in the hearts and minds of University of Wisconsin volleyball fans.

But even as they savor the program’s first NCAA championship, thoughts inevitably drift toward the future.

It will be a much different Badgers team that takes the court next August in defense of the title. Gone will be the celebrated super senior group of Dana Rettke, Sydney Hilley, Grace Loberg, Lauren Barnes and Giorgia Civita, whose legacy is unmatched in the program’s history.

Their absence will automatically create a storyline that the Badgers will be taking a step back in 2022 as they try to fill some serious holes in their lineup. But while they may have been somewhat overshadowed by their veteran teammates, the Badgers will have a core of talented players returning.

“I think you can be in both places,” coach Kelly Sheffield said. “It was just a really, really good class, a legendary class that is done with their eligibility. And you can also have talent coming up behind them and it’s their turn.

“Their roles will increase, their opportunities will increase and they’ll have the opportunity of making their own mark. I’m excited with what we’ve got coming up. I’m excited with the talent that is still with the program and their potential and we’ll try to coach ‘em up as best we can.”

Sheffield addressed a number of questions about his team as he looks ahead toward next season.

Who will be the setter?

The Badgers have had their own version of the Green Bay Packers’ Brett Favre/Aaron Rodgers quarterback run with Lauren Carlini and Sydney Hilley providing elite setting throughout Sheffield’s nine years at UW. Those two combined for eight All-American seasons, six of them as first-teamers.

In line to succeed Hilley are Izzy Ashburn and MJ Hammill. Ashburn, who will be in her fourth year in the program, has made her mark as the team’s best server and has played some defensive specialist. Hammill has seen only limited action in her two seasons, but started and won last season when Hilley was unable to play at Minnesota because of COVID-19 issues.

Sheffield says either of them could handle the job, or perhaps both will play if he switches from the traditional 5-1 lineup to a 6-2, in which the setter always plays the back row with three attackers up front.

“I really like what Izzy and MJ bring to the table,” Sheffield said. “I like their skillset and how hard they work. Neither of them is going to try to be Syd. Syd wasn’t trying to be Lauren. They’re going to play to their strengths. How that looks, whether it’s a 5-1 or a 6-2, that will be something that will get worked out as we go. I wouldn’t be surprised on either front.”

Most teams play a 5-1 and no team playing a 6-2 has won a national title since Southern Cal did it in 2003, but Sheffield is open to using it and noted that Pittsburgh got to the Final Four this year with a 6-2 attack.

“It presents some opportunities and it presents some challenges if we go that way,” he said. “We’re not married to a system. You’ve got to play to your strengths, whatever they are.”

While their match experience may be limited, Sheffield likes what he’s seen from both Ashburn and Hammill in running the team on the other side of the net in practice every day.

“They both do a great job of leading and communicating,” he said. “Neither of them is a huge blocker. Izzy is very quick, can get to a ball and the kid’s a winner. MJ has great hands, has a lot of range and does a great job of running an offense. Both of them have similar talents that some of our other setters have had in that they bring out the best in others. And people want to play for both of them.”

Who will play libero?

Similar to setter, the Badgers have had a great run of liberos under Sheffield, beginning with Annemarie Hickey and continuing on with Taylor Morey, ME Dodge, Kelli Bates, Tiffany Clark and Barnes, who received second-team All-American honors the past two seasons.

Her departure, along with that of Civita, opens up some opportunities for playing time in the back row. At the moment, Joslyn Boyer, who played libero for Iowa last spring and saw considerable playing time as a DS this season, might be the favorite at libero, but Sheffield also sees possibilities for Anna MacDonald, Sydney Reed and Liz Gregorski to get on the court.

“Barnes and Gio have been two of the best in the country back there,” Sheffield said. “Barnes will leave here a legend. She ought to have a hamburger named after her at the Nitty Gritty.

“Joslyn got a lot of playing time this year and she’s been a Big Ten libero. At some point in the future we’ll be able to comment on that position a little deeper. It’s not a position I’m concerned about at all.”

How will the front row look?

Even with the departure of Rettke and Loberg, there is no shortage of proven front row options returning.

Big Ten Freshman of the Year Julia Orzol is a lock for one of the outside hitter spots, with Lauren Jardine, Jade Demps and incoming freshman Ella Wrobel battling for the other spot, with Demps and Wrobel also possibilities on the right side.

The middle and right side could shake out a number of ways. Danielle Hart is expected to return in the middle after missing most of this season with a torn ACL. Devyn Robinson and Anna Smrek can play either spot and Caroline Crawford, an All-Big 12 Conference transfer from Kansas, will be in the mix.

Before he figures out who goes where, Sheffield is looking forward to having a spring practice season to train all of them. That will be a first for all but Hart, who isn’t expected to get back on the court until the summer.

The first order for Orzol, who will spend the semester break back home in Poland, will be to get healthy after playing much of her freshman year with a stress fracture in her leg.

“I think we all saw what she was capable of at the beginning of the year when she was healthy,” Sheffield said. “And then it’s fixing a little bit of her technique so she can stay that way. But that kid is just going to have a bigger and bigger role as we move forward. She had a tough time putting the ball to the floor in the latter part. When you can’t jump and get on a ball the way you’ve done for a long time it throws a lot of things off.”

As for the other outside spot, things figure to be interesting.

“Lauren Jardine may have the best arm in the gym,” Sheffield said. “Ella Wrobel has a lot of potential to be a really good player for us, as does Jade Demps. We all saw what Jade is capable of. Does Jade end up on the left or the right pin? That’s still to be determined. Those four players have a shot at carrying a big load for us.”

The middle looks to be just as interesting, despite the loss of Rettke, one of the best to ever play the position.

“With Danielle coming back with Anna and Devyn, holy smokes,” said Sheffield, who could not yet discuss Crawford as she completes her admissions process. “Devyn was All-American a year ago (on the right) and was thrown into the fire of a new position. I’m not sure where we’ll have her, middle or right.

“I think we’ve got quite a few players that are capable of playing at a really high level. It’ll be fun to watch these players grow and expand their games. It’ll be a fun group to watch.”

Next generation of leaders

Not only will the Badgers lose some great players but some exceptional leaders, especially Hilley, a four-time captain, and the fiery Barnes. But Sheffield sees a number of players ready to step into those leadership roles.

“Danielle will be a leader for us, I don’t think there’s any question there,” he said. “MJ and Izzy are both very strong leaders. Liz Gregorski does a really good job with how she leads. Devyn has that in her. So does Anna Mac. But people will have to find their voice, like we have to do about every year.

“We try to be a program that builds leaders. That’s something that is important to us. We’ve graduated some great leaders in the past and other people have stepped up when it’s been their time.

“I love that whole process of putting a team together and seeing what leaders emerge. Who’s hungry to carve out bigger roles, who’s willing to put in the work for it. I love the talent that we’ve got coming back and coming in.”

